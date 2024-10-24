× Expand John Dooley Open Mic Night at Songbirds Hosted by James Snider

On October 24th from 6–9 PM, we’re continuing the fall season of our open mic night series, hosted by James Snider of the local band Fresh Mind. So come on out, grab a drink from the bar, and enjoy tunes by local musicians in a renowned concert hall. Free to attend; donations encouraged.

Upcoming dates: 10/24 & 11/7

Open mic night info:

- Sign ups start in-person at 6 PM on the night of the event. First come, first serve!

- Only 10 spots available

- Performances from 7–9 PM

- Guitar/bass amp, electric & acoustic guitar, keyboard, & drum kit available for use

- Contact us with any other questions regarding open mic performances

We hope to see you there!

Open Mic Night

From 6:00 PM–9:00 PM

206 W. Main Street