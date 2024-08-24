Open Scribez Open Mic - James Baldwin Festival of Words

× Expand Vityl Media open mic

Immerse yourselves in the words of various national and localized vocalists ushered all by J Hubb your host and wrapped in the musical melodies of Zowie and her instrumentalist.

Indulge in hor devours provided by Zanare's Catering and partake in libations to relax and absorb a night of true spoken artistry.

Admission is $15. Tickets can be purchased through the festival site at https://www.blackartsandideasfest.com.

Featured performers include Deep Thought the Lyricist out of Madison, WI, Big Fitz, other poets and YOU!