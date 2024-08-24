Open Scribez: Open Mic Poetry Event — James Baldwin Festival of Words

Songbirds 206 W Main Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

OPEN SCRIBEZ OPEN MIC POETRY EVENT!

Join us for a unique open mic experience specializing in the mellow smooth that only Open Scribez can generate.

Set your senses ablaze with soothing vocals and sultry lyrics to commemorate the open forum known as poetic expression through both word and song.

Doors open at 6:00. Get in early to take in the exquisiteness that is Songbirds. Sign up, mingle, sip and prepare.

Immerse yourselves in the words of various national and localized vocalists ushered all by J Hubb your host and wrapped in the musical melodies of Zowie and her instrumentalist.

Indulge in hors d'ouvres provided by Zanare's Catering and partake in libations to relax and absorb a night of true spoken artistry.

Admission is $15 online and at the door.

Featured performers include Big Fitz, Deep Thought the Lyricist out of Madison, WI , other poets and YOU!

Doors at 6:00 PM

Show at 6:30 PM

Seated Show

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Talks & Readings
4235312473
