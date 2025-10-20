Open Sea Shanty Singing Sessions , sing like you gotta get your anchor up!

× Expand Keith Fawcett The logo for the River City Shanty Sessions, direct upriver from New Orleans and the son of the N O Quarter Shanty Krewe

Come and share an eveing of joy and fellowship with a night of sea and river songs. A group sing where we all sing together and songbooks are provided. Each of us takes a turn and we all have some fun. At the Overboard Restaraunt at the upstrean end. Direct from New Orleans. Held each third Monday of the month.

Look up a song on YouTube, any sea shanty and practice to the video and then we have the songbooks and if you are nervous we will help you sing it out! Come have some fun.....food and grog available for purchase.