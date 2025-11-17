Open Sea Shanty Singing
Overboard Bar and Grille 151 Riverfront Parkway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Keith Fawcett
Come and have some fun, singing sea shanteys, no talent necessary
A free and open evening of singing sea shanties and songs of the river at the landing where the Southern Belle ties up. Great food and fare is available. Songbooks provided and all are encourage to share a sea shanty and sing along.
Concerts & Live Music