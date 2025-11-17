Open Sea Shanty Singing

to

Overboard Bar and Grille 151 Riverfront Parkway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

A free and open evening of singing sea shanties and songs of the river at the landing where the Southern Belle ties up. Great food and fare is available. Songbooks provided and all are encourage to share a sea shanty and sing along.

Info

Concerts & Live Music
9852850310
to
