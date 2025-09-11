× Expand William Farmer Opening Night at the Symphony: La Mer | 9/11/25

Adults: $35+

Students/Children: 50% off

The CSO kicks off the 25-26 season - Reflection - and Ilya Ram’s first season as Music Director with four stunning pieces that blur genres, cross continents, and set the tone for our musical journey. From ocean waves to city rhythms, William Grant Still’s Festive Overture sets things in motion with energy and joy. We continue traveling the U.S.A. with George Gershwin’s Concerto in F, full of swagger, lyricism, and that unmistakable snap of jazz—performed by the international rising star Ying Li. We sail across the ocean on waves of color with Lili Boulanger’s D'un matin de printemps, bright and fleeting as its title suggests. The evening culminates with a Tsunami of sound - Debussy’s masterpiece La Mer: a breathtaking depiction of the sea’s power and mystery, bringing the concert to an evocative and majestic close.