Opening Reception | We Were Always Here

We Were Always Here

We Were Always Here honors the struggles and triumphs of queer artists in the Tennessee Valley—past and present—drawing inspiration from queerness in nature and the radical possibility of a liberated future. Through work that is both intimate and expansive, the exhibition highlights the complexity of life in an LGBTQIA+ body and joyfully envisions a more inclusive tomorrow.

A bold celebration of LGBTQIA+ identities and experiences, the show features works that push boundaries, defy convention, and weave a rich, diverse tapestry of queer life. In declaring that we have always been here, the exhibition becomes a vibrant act of both resistance and celebration.

Curated by Carlynn Rhodes & Destin Padgett

Presented by the Chattanooga Queer Empowerment Collective in partnership with ClearStory Arts

Opening Reception:

🗓️ First Friday

🎨 Featuring an all-LGBTQ+ Mini Art Market

🍷 Wine • 🧀 Snacks • 🚗 Free Parking