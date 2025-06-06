Opening Reception | We Were Always Here
to
ClearStory Arts 1673 S. HOLTZCLAW AVENUE, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Chattanooga Queer Empowerment Collective
wewerealwayshereeventheader - 1
We Were Always Here
We Were Always Here honors the struggles and triumphs of queer artists in the Tennessee Valley—past and present—drawing inspiration from queerness in nature and the radical possibility of a liberated future. Through work that is both intimate and expansive, the exhibition highlights the complexity of life in an LGBTQIA+ body and joyfully envisions a more inclusive tomorrow.
A bold celebration of LGBTQIA+ identities and experiences, the show features works that push boundaries, defy convention, and weave a rich, diverse tapestry of queer life. In declaring that we have always been here, the exhibition becomes a vibrant act of both resistance and celebration.
Curated by Carlynn Rhodes & Destin Padgett
Presented by the Chattanooga Queer Empowerment Collective in partnership with ClearStory Arts
Opening Reception:
🗓️ First Friday
🎨 Featuring an all-LGBTQ+ Mini Art Market
🍷 Wine • 🧀 Snacks • 🚗 Free Parking