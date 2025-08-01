Opening Reception | Elsewhere
to
ClearStory Arts 1673 S. HOLTZCLAW AVENUE, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404
Art by Janet Campbell Bradley
ELSEWHERE | IG POST 2025 - 1
Image of an art show flyer with the closing date and on display dates.
Elsewhere is a space for the curious, the visionary, and the displaced. The works in this show lean into fantasy, futurism, alternate realities, sci-fi, magical realism, retro-futurism, escapism, and imagined or reconstructed geographies. Think portals, timelines that never were, and the uncanny architecture of longing.
—-
🌌 Elsewhere — Opening First Friday 🌌
🗓️ Friday, August 1 | 🕕 6–8 PM
Step through the portal and into Elsewhere — a space for the curious, the visionary, and the displaced.
This exhibition invites you to explore alternate realities, speculative timelines, and the uncanny architecture of longing. Expect works rooted in sci-fi, magical realism, retro-futurism, escapism, fantasy, and reimagined geographies. Think: fractured time, liminal spaces, and portals to the unknown.
Featuring work by:
Nicole Schwartz
Julia Morgan-Scott
Jessie Beaumont Schmid
Lois Trader
Jake Vice
Carolann Haggard
Amy Brewer-Davenport
Richard Rice
Tressa Cassetty
Lauren Walker
Kim Pringle
Sherry Leary
Taylor Kinser
Robert Schoolfield
Brandon Hegwood
Elliot Halliday
Isabel Nola
Sofia Rudakevych
Kristy Smith
Faye Ives
Brian Marsh
Katie Aronat
Eric Teichmiller
G Haley
Beth Carroll
Connie Roberts
Kale Luckey
Janet Campbell Bradly
Lisa Denney
Lupina Haney
Bege Rogers
Steve Griffin
Andi Kur