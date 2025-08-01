Opening Reception | Elsewhere

× Expand Art by Janet Campbell Bradley ELSEWHERE | IG POST 2025 - 1 Image of an art show flyer with the closing date and on display dates.

Elsewhere is a space for the curious, the visionary, and the displaced. The works in this show lean into fantasy, futurism, alternate realities, sci-fi, magical realism, retro-futurism, escapism, and imagined or reconstructed geographies. Think portals, timelines that never were, and the uncanny architecture of longing.

🌌 Elsewhere — Opening First Friday 🌌

🗓️ Friday, August 1 | 🕕 6–8 PM

Step through the portal and into Elsewhere — a space for the curious, the visionary, and the displaced.

This exhibition invites you to explore alternate realities, speculative timelines, and the uncanny architecture of longing. Expect works rooted in sci-fi, magical realism, retro-futurism, escapism, fantasy, and reimagined geographies. Think: fractured time, liminal spaces, and portals to the unknown.

Featuring work by:

Nicole Schwartz

Julia Morgan-Scott

Jessie Beaumont Schmid

Lois Trader

Jake Vice

Carolann Haggard

Amy Brewer-Davenport

Richard Rice

Tressa Cassetty

Lauren Walker

Kim Pringle

Sherry Leary

Taylor Kinser

Robert Schoolfield

Brandon Hegwood

Elliot Halliday

Isabel Nola

Sofia Rudakevych

Kristy Smith

Faye Ives

Brian Marsh

Katie Aronat

Eric Teichmiller

G Haley

Beth Carroll

Connie Roberts

Kale Luckey

Janet Campbell Bradly

Lisa Denney

Lupina Haney

Bege Rogers

Steve Griffin

Andi Kur