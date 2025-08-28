Opening Reception – Garrett Strang and Jessica Wohl

× Expand Hunter Museum of American Art Opening Reception graphic

Celebrate two exhibition openings on the same evening and appreciate the contributions of Tennessee artists Jessica Wohl and Garrett Strang in their respective mediums.

Jessica Wohl’s “I Dreamed You Were Here” will transform the mansion stairwell with layered textile banners sourced from found garments, linens, and discarded household items.

On the gallery 15 ramp, 20 images by Chattanooga native Garrett Strang will display everyday life in Paris, one of the world’s most romantic cities, and explore the photographer’s life while living and working there.

Enjoy refreshments and remarks from the artists as well as the Hunter’s Executive Director Virginia Anne Sharber before exploring these two new exhibits.