Opening Reception for 'Imperfect Nature: Land, Memory, and Photography'

× Expand graphic created by Lillian Dent and artwork by Amanda Musick Imperfect Nature at Wavelength Space

Wavelength Space gallery off McCallie Avenue invites you to the opening reception of

Imperfect Nature: Land, Memory, and Photography

Imperfect Nature, curated by Lauren Nye, features the work of American artists Jessica Hays, Amanda Musick, and Cat Peña, each of whom works within the language of photography to comment on humanity’s connection with the landscape.

Each of us has a natural place that is foundational to who we are. When you close your eyes, how easily are you transported there? While we may love the land, we are often reminded that nature is an unfeeling force much larger than any of us. Humans have used photography to capture fleeting moments for almost 200 years, and the natural world is one of the most commonly photographed subjects thanks to its unique ability to fill us with wonder. Considering this relationship, do we endeavor to conquer, assimilate, or simply observe the land?

Landscapes in art, created en plein air or from memory, offer a feeling of permanence. But when an artist reaches for the camera, the moment has nearly passed, and the memory is what remains. Feeling this impermanence, we endeavor to preserve a view of something greater than ourselves, reminding us how small we truly are. Each artist exhibited here uses photography to freeze time and remember the land, reflect on that imperfect memory, and untangle a personal history. As we capture and view landscape photography, we are given the opportunity to pause and consider what we owe the Earth in return for what we take from it.

This opening reception coincides with Chattanooga's First Friday art crawl. This exhibition is free and open to the public during gallery reception hours and is available by appointment through May 3rd. Visit wavelengthspace.com to book a visit and follow @wavelength_space and @first_friday_chatt to keep informed with Chattanooga's monthly art crawl.