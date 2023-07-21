Oppenheimer in IMAX!

to

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in the development of the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer will be presented in IMAX with Laser. IMAX with Laser was designed for IMAX’s largest screens (75 feet or greater in width), and the dual 4K laser projection system can project an image with up to a 1.43:1 aspect ratio.

Exclusively in IMAX theatres, sequences of Oppenheimer will display in an expanded IMAX aspect ratio and fill the entire IMAX screen – offering moviegoers more of the image than standard cinemas for a truly immersive experience.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at

423-785-3037 for details.

Showtimes (Eastern Time):

July 21 – 23 at 3:45 PM & 7:15 PM

July 24 – 27 at 6:15 PM

July 28 – 30 at 3:45 PM & 7:15 PM

July 31 – August 3 at 6:15 PM

August 4 – 6 at 3:45 PM & 7:15 PM

August 7 – 10 at 6:15 PM

Info

Tennessee Aquarium IMAX 3D Theater 201 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Film
4237853014
to
Google Calendar - Oppenheimer in IMAX! - 2023-07-21 15:45:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oppenheimer in IMAX! - 2023-07-21 15:45:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oppenheimer in IMAX! - 2023-07-21 15:45:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oppenheimer in IMAX! - 2023-07-21 15:45:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Oppenheimer in IMAX! - 2023-07-22 15:45:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oppenheimer in IMAX! - 2023-07-22 15:45:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oppenheimer in IMAX! - 2023-07-22 15:45:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oppenheimer in IMAX! - 2023-07-22 15:45:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Oppenheimer in IMAX! - 2023-07-23 15:45:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oppenheimer in IMAX! - 2023-07-23 15:45:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oppenheimer in IMAX! - 2023-07-23 15:45:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oppenheimer in IMAX! - 2023-07-23 15:45:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Oppenheimer in IMAX! - 2023-07-24 15:45:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oppenheimer in IMAX! - 2023-07-24 15:45:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oppenheimer in IMAX! - 2023-07-24 15:45:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oppenheimer in IMAX! - 2023-07-24 15:45:00 ical
to
Google Calendar - Oppenheimer in IMAX! - 2023-07-25 15:45:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Oppenheimer in IMAX! - 2023-07-25 15:45:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Oppenheimer in IMAX! - 2023-07-25 15:45:00 Outlook iCalendar - Oppenheimer in IMAX! - 2023-07-25 15:45:00 ical
newsletter small box orange 2

Pulse Business Profile

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

June 22, 2023

Friday

June 23, 2023

Saturday

June 24, 2023

Sunday

June 25, 2023

Monday

June 26, 2023

Tuesday

June 27, 2023

Wednesday

June 28, 2023

Search Events Submit Yours