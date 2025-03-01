× Expand IMAX, Universal Pictures Oppenheimer returns this weekend for 2 nights only! Experience the film critics called "one of the best films of the century" in IMAX!

March 1 & 2

Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Returns to IMAX for 2 Nights Only! Winner of five Golden Globes including Best Director (Christopher Nolan), Best Performance (Cillian Murphy), and Best Supporting Actor (Robert Downey Jr.) Oppenheimer is the story of American scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer and his role in developing the atomic bomb.

Oppenheimer will be presented in IMAX with Laser. IMAX with Laser was designed for IMAX’s largest screens (75 feet or greater in width), and the dual 4K laser projection system can project an image with up to a 1.43:1 aspect ratio.

Pricing:

General Admission - $15.00

Members* - $13.00

Deluxe/River Society - $10.00

No separate pricing for child tickets

*Special member pricing available at the IMAX box office.

River Society and Curator members: contact Mary Anne Williams at 423-785-3037 for details.