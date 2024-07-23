Optimize Your Fertility: A Holistic Approach From A Nurse Practitioner

× Expand Image via Unsplash flower

Katy Poole is a nurse practitioner who has dedicated her research to fertility optimization.

In this class, Katy will break down the pillars of male and female fertility, discussing supplements, lifestyle, and also some of the common diagnoses that may make it harder to become and stay pregnant. She will review ways to improve egg and sperm health and habits that can negatively affect fertility. This class is for those who want to get pregnant in the next year, those who are struggling to become pregnant, and those who are followed by a fertility specialist. Anyone who wants to have a baby in the near future has something they can take away from this class.

About the instructor:

Katy Poole is a family nurse practitioner who has worked in healthcare for over a decade. After struggling with miscarriage and infertility, Katy decided to learn how she could improve her chances of having a healthy baby in efforts to avoid additional medical therapy using evidence based practice. This research opened her eyes to epidemic of infertility as well as the things her own provider did not have the time to discuss during appointments. At the same time, Katy became the primary support person for her best friend who was freezing her eggs. This unveiled the magic of egg freezing but also the societal lack of awareness about the process, emotional preparation, and medical guidance. Katy saw that women like herself need help to navigate egg freezing and infertility. She started a business to help support women no matter where they are in their fertility journey.