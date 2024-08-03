Orchard Knob Neighborhood Yard Sale
Meet your neighbors at this neighborhood-wide yard sale! Households throughout the neighborhood are participating and proceeds benefit the Orchard Knob Neighborhood Association.
The yard sale will take place at participating households from McCallie Ave. to 3rd St. and Holtzclaw Ave. to Kelly St. Street parking is available, and all are welcome!
