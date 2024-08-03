Orchard Knob Neighborhood Yard Sale

to

Orchard Knob Neighborhood City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Meet your neighbors at this neighborhood-wide yard sale! Households throughout the neighborhood are participating and proceeds benefit the Orchard Knob Neighborhood Association.

The yard sale will take place at participating households from McCallie Ave. to 3rd St. and Holtzclaw Ave. to Kelly St. Street parking is available, and all are welcome!

Info

Orchard Knob Neighborhood City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Charity & Fundraisers, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Orchard Knob Neighborhood Yard Sale - 2024-08-03 09:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Orchard Knob Neighborhood Yard Sale - 2024-08-03 09:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Orchard Knob Neighborhood Yard Sale - 2024-08-03 09:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Orchard Knob Neighborhood Yard Sale - 2024-08-03 09:00:00 ical