Organ Recital & Evensong
Exum Gallery at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church 305 W. Seventh St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
St. Paul’s Chattanooga
To celebrate the 40th anniversary of our Casavant organ, we will be hosting a recital with organist Matthew Brown of St. Luke’s, Atlanta. Following the 4:00 recital, the choir will sing choral evensong at 5:00 for the Eve of St. Michael and All Angels,
accompanied by Mr. Brown. The recital and service will be livestreamed. Please join us for the reception to follow.
