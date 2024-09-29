Organ Recital & Evensong

× Expand St. Paul’s Chattanooga Evensong - 1 Michael Brown

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of our Casavant organ, we will be hosting a recital with organist Matthew Brown of St. Luke’s, Atlanta. Following the 4:00 recital, the choir will sing choral evensong at 5:00 for the Eve of St. Michael and All Angels,

accompanied by Mr. Brown. The recital and service will be livestreamed. Please join us for the reception to follow.