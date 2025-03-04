Organic Pest Control for Your Vegetable Garden

× Expand Photo by Zoe Richardson on Unsplash via The Chattery

Discover how to naturally protect your vegetable garden from pests without chemicals!

In this class, you'll learn how to use herbs and flowers to deter common garden pests while attracting beneficial insects. We'll cover the best plant pairings, how interplanting works, and simple strategies to keep your garden thriving.

Perfect for beginners and seasoned gardeners alike!

About the instructor:

Karen Creel, a certified Garden Coach, has grown her own backyard vegetable gardens for over 30 years. Driven by a passion for sharing her gardening expertise and love for the craft, Karen initiated local gardening classes. Her objective is to empower individuals, regardless of their space or expertise, to grow their own food. The success of these classes led Karen to establish her own business, offering services such as garden consultations, coaching, designing raised bed kitchen gardens, complete garden installations, and various seasonal maintenance options. Beyond gardening, Karen enjoys crafting homemade soap and other bath and body products. You can read Karen's blog and sign up for her newsletter at www.Gardenchick.com. If you would like to work with Karen you can find her services here: www.GrowingwithGardenchick.com.

