Step into a world where the mystical and the creative intertwine at The Otherworldly Affair.

Explore a curated selection of handmade, ethically sourced arts and crafts from local vendors.

Engage with Tarot Readers, Reiki Practitioners, Massage Therapists, Henna Artists and other Intuitives offering insight and guidance.

Immerse yourself in crafting Brigid Dolls, Aura Photography, and enjoy Keynote Speech & Poetry Open Mic.

On January 18, 2025 from 11 AM - 4 PM Bud's Creative Arts Center will transform into a sacred space of artistic expression, spiritual connection, and community celebration. This event honors the Divine, timeless elements of nature, offering a space for reflection, connection and inspiration.

$5 admission (*Free for children under 12)

*While we welcome children, please note this is a serene, contemplative event designed for adult attendees. We kindly ask that all children be closely supervised to maintain the peaceful atmosphere our intuitive practitioners and artists require for their work.