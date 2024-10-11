Outside the Watercolor Box
to
Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Harriet Chipley
Cycle Geometry by Harriet Chipley, watercolor
Townsend Atelier is pleased to announce Outside of the Watercolor Box, an art exhibition featuring the works of seventeen Region III members of the Tennessee Watercolor Society.
The public is invited to an opening reception on:
Friday, October 11
5:30-8 pm EST
@ Townsend Atelier
in the Arts Building | 301 East 11th Street, Chattanooga, TN
Works will be on view through the month of October and can be viewed M-F from 10am-4 pm or by appointment.
Exhibiting artists include:
Mary Ahern
Ann Aiken
David Barber
Bill Borden
Emily Boyd
Durinda Cheek
Harriet Chipley
Mark Cobbe
Jean Ferguson
Marie Spaeder Haas
Irma Herzog
Faye Ives
Lilly Jorgensen
Mary Logsdon
Lynne Mayer
Pat Patrick
Richard Rice