OVERTURE: Happy Hour

Chattanooga Symphony and Opera
OVERTURE Happy HourAspiring Arts Leaders GatheringYellow Racket Records / October 24, 2024, 5:30-8PMSponsored by: Chattanooga Symphony and Opera and Yellow Racket Records
Join the CSO for the launch of our new Young Professionals group: Overture! Enjoy music by a small ensemble of CSO Musicians, mingle with other Young Professionals, and learn more about Overture!
Overture is open to Young Professionals aged 21-40.
