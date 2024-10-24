OVERTURE: Happy Hour

Yellow Racket Records 2311 E Main St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Join the CSO for the launch of our new Young Professionals group: Overture! Enjoy music by a small ensemble of CSO Musicians, mingle with other Young Professionals, and learn more about Overture!

Overture is open to Young Professionals aged 21-40.

