Oz Noy Master Class

Master Class from 5:00–7:00 PM

General Admission: $50

For students of all skill levels!

“It’s Jazz. It just doesn’t sound like it.”

This is how virtuoso guitarist Oz Noy describes his intoxicating blend of jazz, funk, rock, blues, and r&b.

Born in Israel, Oz started his professional career at the age of 13 playing jazz, blues, pop and rock music. By age 16, he was playing with top Israeli musicians and artists. By age 24, he was one of the most established studio guitar players in the country. Oz was also a member of the house band on Israel’s top-rated television show for more than two years.

Since his 1996 arrival in New York, Oz has made a huge impact on the local and international music scene. His unique and intoxicating style has broken all the rules of instrumental guitar music by focusing on the groove.

For his accomplishments as a trend-setting guitarist, Oz won the highly acclaimed Guitar Player magazine readers poll for “Best guitar riff on a record” (2007), “Best new talent” (2008), and “Best out there guitar player” (2013).

Oz’s success both as an artist and an instrumentalist has built demand for him as an instructor. In 2011, he released two Instructional videos for Jazz Heaven, entitled “Guitar Improvisational Workout” and “Play Along Workout.” since 2015, Oz released three instructional videos for My Music Master Class (MMMC) entitled “Unlocking The Neck” , “Blues, Bends and Beyond” and “Effects On The Gig”. He also released four videos for True Fire, entitled “Improv Wizard”, “Essentials Funk Rhythm Guitar”, “Twisted Guitar-Blues Soloing” and “Twisted Guitar- Blues Rhythm”.

Oz also conducts periodic master classes at The Collective School of Music (New York City), Musicians Institute (Los Angeles), and others

We are so stoked to have him teach a Master Class on guitar here at Songbirds in Chattanooga!