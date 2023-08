× Expand River Gorge Excursions Join us for the Paddle for PanCAN 5k - 2 Paddle for PanCAN 5k

This is the fourth annual Paddle for PanCAN 5k. This is a kayak/sup/canoe 5k race that benefits the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. The race is 1.55 miles up river toward Williams Island and then back to the starting line. There will be an after party lunch at River Drifters. There will also be Raffle Prizes from local companies.