Page-Turners on the Patio
The Boneyard 26 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Join SoLit for our monthly silent book club, Page-Turners on the Patio!
Join SoLit for a low-pressure bring-your-own-book club! Grab a bevvy, soak up the sun on Boneyard's patio, and read with us — chatting optional!
Schedule: 6:30-7: Grab a drink and chat with others — but only if you want! | 7-8: Quiet reading hour | 8-8:30: More socializing or more reading
