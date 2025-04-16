Page-Turners on the Patio

× Expand SoLit april page turners announcement (700 x 500 px) - 1 Join SoLit's silent book club!

Join SoLit for a low-pressure, bring-your-own book club on Wednesday, April 16th at Boneyard! Bring a book, grab a drink (beer, cocktails, and NA options!), and settle in to read. Free, but please RSVP at https://forms.gle/fhaeJgDEeCotJppd9