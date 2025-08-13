× Expand SoLit August 25 Page-Turners (700 x 500 px) - 1 Join the special picnic edition of Page-Turners on the Patio!

Join SoLit for a low-pressure bring-your-own-book club! We love Chattanooga in the summer (even though it's sweaty!), so we thought there'd be no better way to celebrate than to have a picnic in the park! Bring a blanket or chair plus your own picnic (or grab takeout from one of the many restaurants nearby) and read with us! RSVP: https://forms.gle/Uo9ChfX9qCuLjqbp8 Note that the times for this meeting are different than usual because of the heat!