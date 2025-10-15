× Expand SoLit october 2025 page-turners on the patio (700 x 500 px) - 1 Join SoLit's silent book club!

Join SoLit for a low-pressure, bring-your-own book club on Wednesday, October 15th at Boneyard! Bring a book, grab a drink (beer, cocktails, and NA options!), and settle in to read. Free, but please RSVP at https://forms.gle/E6DRvGWEbXjdN4pG6