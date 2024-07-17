Page-Turners on the Patio
The Boneyard 26 Station Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
SoLit
Join SoLit's silent book club!
Join SoLit for a low-pressure bring-your-own-book club! Grab a bevvy, soak up the sun on Boneyard's patio, and read with us — chatting optional!
Joining the book club is free, but RSVPs are helpful! RSVP: https://forms.gle/zVhezAEo9R4wcwx3A
Schedule: 6:30-7: Grab a drink and chat with others — but only if you want! | 7-8: Quiet reading hour | 8-8:30: More socializing or more reading
