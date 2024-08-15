Page-Turners on the Patio

× Expand SoLit aug page-turners (700 x 500 px) - 1 Join SoLit's silent book club!

Join SoLit for a low-pressure bring-your-own-book club! Grab a bevvy, soak up the sun on Boneyard's patio, and read with us — chatting optional!

Free event, RSVP at https://forms.gle/6o94Qg4yaF7g3kXt5

Schedule: 6:30-7: Grab a drink and chat with others — but only if you want! | 7-8: Quiet reading hour | 8-8:30: More socializing or more reading