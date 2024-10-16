Page-Turners on the Patio

× Expand SoLit October Page-Turners - 1 Join SoLit for a silent book club in Riverview Park!

Join SoLit for a low-pressure bring-your-own-book club! We love Chattanooga in the fall, so we thought there'd be no better way to celebrate than to have a picnic in the park! Bring a blanket or chair plus your own picnic (or grab takeout from one of the many restaurants nearby) and read with us! RSVP: https://forms.gle/cQBqTfTqtQNABn1t8 *Note that the times for this meeting are different than usual because the sun is setting earlier!*