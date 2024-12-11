Page-Turners on the Patio

× Expand SoLit Dec 11 (700 x 500 px) - 1 Join SoLit's silent book club!

Join SoLit for a low-pressure, bring-your-own book club on Wednesday, December 11th at The Greenhouse! Don't worry, we're inside for the winter! Bring a book, grab a drink (beer or a holiday cocktail!), and settle in to read. Note that this venue is 21+

Free, but please RSVP at https://forms.gle/6YeAmhDEjqgQPEj39