Page-Turners on the Patio
Oddstory Brewing Co. 1604 Central Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Join SoLit's silent book club!
Join SoLit for a low-pressure, bring-your-own book club on Thursday, February 13th at Oddstory! Bring a book, grab a drink (beer, cocktails, and NA options!), and settle in to read. Free, but please RSVP at https://forms.gle/gWEQ6DHKCpHaXDFJ9.
