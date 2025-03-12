Page-Turners on the Patio
The Greenhouse by Oddstory Brewing 336 M L King Blvd, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Join SoLit's silent book club!
Join SoLit for a low-pressure, bring-your-own book club on Wednesday, March 12th at The Greenhouse! Bring a book, grab a drink (beer, cocktails, and NA options!), and settle in to read. Free, but please RSVP at https://forms.gle/xSRfiLAcyzvqEe1V9
