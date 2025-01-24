Paint Your Heart Out: Valentine Gnome Painting Workshop

× Expand via The Chattery via The Chattery

In this fun and relaxed workshop, you’ll create your own charming Valentine-themed gnome, complete with vibrant Valentine colors, playful details, and plenty of personality.

No painting experience? No problem! With step-by-step guidance from your instructor Katheryn Hande, you’ll leave with a delightful gnome masterpiece to cherish. This is the perfect date night, Galentine’s outing, or bonding activity to share with someone special.

Come for the art, stay for the laughter, and leave with a unique piece of art. All materials are provided—just bring your creative spirit and a willingness to have fun!

Canvas size is 8 x 10, the perfect size to display anywhere in your home.

About the instructor:

Katheryn Hande is a versatile artist with extensive experience across various mediums, including clothing design, jewelry making, oil, acrylic, and pastel painting, fiber arts, interior design, pottery, clay sculpting, and decorative crafts. Her artistic talent shines through as she thrives on using her imagination and skills to create beautiful things.

A lifelong learner and dedicated creator, Katheryn finds the utmost fulfillment when channeling her creativity into crafting exquisite works of art. While she served as an Education Specialist for 14 years, her passion for providing quality educational opportunities remains unwavering, and she is genuinely invested in the success of others.

In 2021, Katheryn and her family made the move to Tennessee, now residing in Georgetown with her husband, two children, two bunnies, a cat, and their Corgi named Pepper. Eager to contribute to the vibrant art community in Chattanooga, she is excited about teaching creative arts classes and engaging with fellow artists in the area.