Paint the Light Not the Details: Watercolor with Jean-François Arnaud

Join us for a three-day watercolor workshop with Jean-François Arnaud. He has developed a simplified and expressive approach to watercolor that is both effective and intuitive. His approach is based on a limited palette of four primary colors: royal blue, cadmium yellow, cadmium red, and indigo. This simplification of colors, inspired by his background in printing, helps to better understand color construction and achieve greater chromatic harmony. With just these four colors, you can paint almost anything.