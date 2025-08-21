× Expand Hamilton County Parks and Recreation 2025 Parks Programs Flyers - Paint & Play Kids Art 8.21.25 Paint & Play Kids Art In The Park at Tennessee Riverpark 8.21.25 Flyer

Paint & Play Kids Art In The Park at Tennessee Riverpark

Art in the Park — Messy, Magical, and Made by You!

• Thursday, August 21st

• 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm

• Hubert Fry Center

• Free Kids Art Activities

o Chalk Art

o Rock Painting

o Suncatchers

o Finger Painting

• Free Games & Music

• Beverage Vendor

• Family Fun!

• Free Parking

• All Ages Welcome

• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!

Tennessee Riverpark Hubert Fry Center Oval 4301 Amnicola Highway Chattanooga, TN 37406

Rain or Shine Event! - In the case of severe weather, we'll post updates on our Facebook page and the Facebook event page.

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/16yNPQhmtF/

For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov

#HamCoTnParks #TNRP #SummerInThePark #KidsArt #ArtInThePark #PaintAndPlayKids