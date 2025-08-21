Paint & Play Kids Art In The Park at Tennessee Riverpark
to
Tennessee Riverpark (Hubert Fry Center Oval) 4301 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
Hamilton County Parks and Recreation
2025 Parks Programs Flyers - Paint & Play Kids Art 8.21.25
Art in the Park — Messy, Magical, and Made by You!
• Thursday, August 21st
• 4:30 pm – 6:30 pm
• Hubert Fry Center
• Free Kids Art Activities
o Chalk Art
o Rock Painting
o Suncatchers
o Finger Painting
• Free Games & Music
• Beverage Vendor
• Family Fun!
• Free Parking
• All Ages Welcome
• No registration required—Show up and enjoy the fun!
Rain or Shine Event! - In the case of severe weather, we'll post updates on our Facebook page and the Facebook event page.
Rain or Shine Event! - In the case of severe weather, we'll post updates on our Facebook page and the Facebook event page.
Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/share/16yNPQhmtF/
For More Information Contact Recreation Specialist Kylee Saunders at 423-710-0274 or Email KyleeS@HamiltonTN.gov
#HamCoTnParks #TNRP #SummerInThePark #KidsArt #ArtInThePark #PaintAndPlayKids