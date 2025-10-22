Paint and Sip with Brush Hour Parties

× Expand Lynn Thorne reference Images and Tracers 7 - 181 Purple Hat Club

Join Brush Hour Parties to paint "Purple Hat Club," a nod to Halloween witches and bright fall colors!

We're at The Big Chill and Grill on Wednesday Oct. 22 from 6-9 pm. Enjoy Happy Hour prices until 8 pm as you sip and snack and create your own version of this perfectly purple painting.

A fun event for experienced painters and novices alike our instructors will guide you through each step of the process and all supplies are included. Just show up and have a great time as you paint!

Tickets must be purchased in advance so we can prepare enough seats and supplies. We can't wait to paint with you!