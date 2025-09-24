Paint and Sip with Brush Hour Parties

× Expand Brush Hour Parties Harvest Moon

Join us for a paint and sip event on Sept. 24, 6-9 pm at The Big Chill and Grill.

This one's called "Harvest Moon" and it's a perfect way to mark the weather turning cooler.

Grab a friend, a date, or venture out solo and put the real world away for a few hours! Enjoy Happy Hour prices until 8pm as you sip, snack, and PAINT!

Tickets must be purchased in advance so we can prepare enough seats and supplies. Tickets are $40 and can be purchased here: https://allevents.in/chattanooga/paint-and-sip-event-with-brush-hour-parties-tickets/80006980470284?ref=smdl

We can't wait to paint with you!