Lynn Thorne new QR Pair o' Pumpkins - Brush Hour Parties - Big Chill - 1

Paint. Sip. Snack. Party!

Join Brush Hour Parties for a paint and sip event at The Big Chill and Grill on Wednesday Oct. 8 from 6-9 pm.

We're painting a pair o' pumpkins. No experience needed and we provide all supplies. Let our experienced instructors guide you through each step of painting your own masterpiece.

It's a great option for girl's night. Or date night. Or YOU night! Happy Hour prices are in effect until 8 pm.

$40 tickets must be purchased in advance so we can prepare enough seats and supplies. Tickets are available at: https://allevents.in/chattanooga/paint-and-sip-event-with-brush-hour-parties-tickets/80002976335769

We can't wait to paint with you!