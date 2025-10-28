Paint and Sip Event with Brush Hour Parties

Hoptown Southside 1617 Rossville Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Join Brush Hour Parties as we paint "Cheers to Reds!" at Hoptown Southside on Tuesday, Oct. 28.

No experience needed. Come sip and say "Cheers" as our experienced instructors guide you through each step of painting this gorgeous painting. All supplies are included.

$40 tickets are available at www.BrushHourParties.com. Tickets must be purchased in advance.

We can't wait to paint with you!

Info

Art & Exhibitions, Parties & Clubs, This & That
301-542-6443
