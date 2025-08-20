Paint and Sip Event with Brush Hour Parties

Hoptown Southside 1617 Rossville Avenue, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Cheers to those who come to paint with us at a special Wednesday Hoptown Southside event on August 20! From 6-9 pm we'll be painting "Cheers to You!" Pick up a paintbrush, raise your glass, and mark the halfway point of the week!

Celebrate the special people in your life and bring them along to enjoy 50% OFF on TOP-SHELF WHISKEY BOURBON and WINE during the event!

All supplies are included. $40 tickets must be purchased in advance at:

https://allevents.in/chattanooga/paint-and-sip-with-brush-hour-parties-tickets/80001581524415?ref=smdl

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, This & That
