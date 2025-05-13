× Expand Bud's Creative Arts Center Your paragraph text (700 x 500 px) - 3 Paint & Sip for FACE Equality

Paint & Sip for FACE Equality

TUESDAY | May 13 | 2025 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

(Adults 21+ ) Any skill level is encouraged to participate in this fun, creative and informative class, even those who have never painted before.

Join our Face Equality Paint & Sip event and enjoy an evening of creativity, enlightenment, friendship, and fun while learning - what exactly is Face Equality?

Bring your favorite adult beverage to sip on, and we’ll provide everything else. Gather your partner, spouse, bestie, or parent (etc.) and join us for an evening of discovery! No experience needed – just bring your enthusiasm and get ready for a creative night painting an abstract FACE where you can either follow along step by step or make it up as you go.

Helpful details:

- Wear something you don’t mind getting paint on.

- Painting will be on a 9x12 inch canvas that you get to take home with you.

- Instructions will be step by step, and you will have full creative freedom to follow exactly, or make it your own masterpiece!

The best part: This class is a fundraiser for FACES - The National Craniofacial Association, in honor of International FACE Equality week. Your participation is directly supporting children and adults with craniofacial differences. We thank you kindly for your participation and helping us spread the word about FACE Equality.