× Expand Alix Parks Your paragraph text (700 x 500 px) - 1 ZENA THE RED-TAILED HAWK

Join our guided wildlife-themed Paint & Sip event where we will be painting Zena the red-tailed hawk.

What's so special about this Paint & Sip evening? Alix Parks of HappiNest Raptor Rescue will be joining us with guest of honor, Zena — the red-tailed hawk to keep us company while we paint and sip on our favorite beverage. Your ticket cost will cover your supplies and proceeds will directly support HappiNest Raptor Rescue and their mission.

Paint & Sip for HappiNest Raptor Rescue

THURSDAY | April 10, 2025 6:30 PM - 8:30 PM

$45 (participants must be 21+, BYOB we will provide the rest)

hosted by:

Bud's Creative Arts Center

5325 Old Hixson Pike

Hixson, TN 37343

(Adults 21+ ) Any skill level is encouraged to participate in this fun, creative and informative paint night, even those who have never painted before. Bring your favorite spirit or non-alcoholic beverage, wear clothes you don't mind getting paint on, and we will provide the rest. More information about this event on our linked registration form. Get your tickets here:

https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/paint-and-sip-happinest-april-10--2025