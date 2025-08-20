Painting Clouds
Townsend Atelier 301 E. 11th St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402
Ann Currey
Clouds
Clouds have captured our imagination since childhood. They are messengers of hope, mystery, weather, and blessed shade. In this two-day workshop, students will gain an understanding of the basic nature and characteristics of clouds and how to capture them in paint. Working from photographs, students will practice painting a wide variety of clouds. The instructor will provide images from which to work, but students are also welcome to bring in their own images. There will be a one-hour lunch break each day. Lunch is on your own.