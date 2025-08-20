Painting Clouds

Clouds have captured our imagination since childhood. They are messengers of hope, mystery, weather, and blessed shade. In this two-day workshop, students will gain an understanding of the basic nature and characteristics of clouds and how to capture them in paint. Working from photographs, students will practice painting a wide variety of clouds. The instructor will provide images from which to work, but students are also welcome to bring in their own images. There will be a one-hour lunch break each day. Lunch is on your own.

