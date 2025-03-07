Painting Demo
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Join us for a painting demonstration with exhibiting artist, Nate Szarmach! He will be in the River Gallery working on his pieces, showing his technique, and discussing with guests from 12-2 PM on Friday, March 7th. This event is free & open to the public, all are welcome!
