PAINTING DEMO with David Boyd
to
River Gallery 400 E. 2nd St. , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
×
River Gallery Chattanooga
Jewelry DEMO - WASN'T USED - CAN RECYCLE
PAINTING DEMO with David Boyd | River Gallery | Saturday, Sept 20th | 1-3PM
Join us at River Gallery for a Plein Air PAINTING DEMO by artist David Boyd on Saturday, September 20th from 1-3pm! Come for the demo, stay to see all of our Plein Air artists' work in our September exhibit!
This event is FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
Info
River Gallery 400 E. 2nd St. , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions