× Expand River Gallery Chattanooga Jewelry DEMO - WASN'T USED - CAN RECYCLE PAINTING DEMO with David Boyd | River Gallery | Saturday, Sept 20th | 1-3PM

Join us at River Gallery for a Plein Air PAINTING DEMO by artist David Boyd on Saturday, September 20th from 1-3pm! Come for the demo, stay to see all of our Plein Air artists' work in our September exhibit!

This event is FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.