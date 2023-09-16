Painting Demo with Dennis Heckler

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Join us this Saturday, September 16th, from 1-4pm for a painting demo with Dennis Heckler! This event is free and open to the public. We hope to see you there!

