Painting Demo with Ronell Coburn

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

We invite you to join us on Black Friday for a painting demo on November 28th from 12-4pm with artist Ronell Coburn. Stop on by to meet Ronell, see her techniques, and learn about her inspirations!

This event is FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!

Art & Exhibitions
4236821287
