Painting demo with Ronell Coburn
We invite you to join us on Black Friday for a painting demo on November 28th from 12-4pm with artist Ronell Coburn. Stop on by to meet Ronell, see her techniques, and learn about her inspirations!
This event is FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
