River Gallery
Painting Demo with Steve Dininno
Learn about Steve Dininno's creative process and inspirations this Saturday from 2-4 pm! Steve will be conductive a live painting demonstration at River Gallery. Free and open to the public.
River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
