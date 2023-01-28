Painting Demo with Steve Dininno

River Gallery 400 East Second Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Learn about Steve Dininno's creative process and inspirations this Saturday from 2-4 pm! Steve will be conductive a live painting demonstration at River Gallery. Free and open to the public.

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning
4236821287
