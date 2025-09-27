PAINTING DEMO with Steve Dininno

River Gallery 400 E. 2nd St. , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Join us at River Gallery for a Plein Air PAINTING DEMO with artist Steve Dininno on Saturday, September 27th from 1-3pm! Come for the demo, stay to see all of our Plein Air artists' work in our September exhibit!

This event is FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.

Info

Art & Exhibitions
4236821287
