PAINTING DEMO with Steve Dininno | River Gallery | Saturday, September 27, 1-3pm
Join us at River Gallery for a Plein Air PAINTING DEMO with artist Steve Dininno on Saturday, September 27th from 1-3pm! Come for the demo, stay to see all of our Plein Air artists' work in our September exhibit!
This event is FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC.
