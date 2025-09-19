Painting the Figure with David Baird

Townsend Atelier The Arts Building, 301 E. 11th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

This three-day workshop will focus on developing paintings from a live unclothed model, with an added emphasis on incorporating the figure into an environment. Working from observation, participants will be encouraged to experiment with a variety of compositional ideas by doing smaller preliminary studies, either in paint or graphite. Once the idea for a design is established, these studies will then be used to develop larger paintings.

