Painting the Glow with Mia Bergeron (online)

Mia Bergeron Painting the Glow

This online workshop will explore how to control and adjust values in a painting in order to create the effect of a glowing image. Mia will work with students both in the group and one on one through zoom, offering critiques, technical advice, set up ideas, and live painting demos throughout the workshop. Zoom allows multiple cameras at once, and is a great way to view the demonstration on the canvas, the palette in real-time mixing, as well as the reference image all in one view. Students will be working from photography that is pre-chosen by Mia, but she will discuss how to use reference images, where to find source materials, and how to look for an image that will work best for a painting. Students will need to be able to paint either from a monitor, or are responsible for printing images from image library prior to class. Mia will be discussing drawing, photography, color mixing, and will spend extra time discussing values.